Portsmouth beat off competition from a number of other Championship clubs to secure the signing of Aji Alese from Sunderland, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

The Championship strugglers are making last ditch efforts to add to their ranks as they fight to avoid being relegated to League One.

They have secured the signings of Ebou Adams from Derby County, Keshi Anderson on a free transfer from Birmingham City and Millenic Alli on loan from Luton Town.

Now another fresh face has come in through the door in the shape of Alese, who has signed on loan from Premier League side Sunderland.

A product of West Ham‘s youth academy, Alese moved to Sunderland in 2022 and has played 46 games for them so far.

Though he is yet to play a single game in the Premier League, he accumulated European experience with the Hammers.

Now Portsmouth signing him is a coup, we there were ‘a number of Championship clubs’ to wanted to take him on loan from Sunderland.

Alese opened up on the big difference between playing for Sunderland and West Ham after he joined the Black Cats, while he was then told to improve areas of his game by then boss Tony Mowbray.

He declared he was feeling the benefits of life at Sunderland as his quality as a player was improving.

Now Alese will want to make sure he is playing on a regular basis at Portsmouth and helping in their battle to survive in the Championship.

Portsmouth are due to welcome West Brom to Fratton Park this weekend in what is a key game in the relegation scrap, amid the Baggies’ nosedive in form.

It remains to be seen if Alese will be handed his Pompey debut in the clash.