Portsmouth ‘remain in the hunt’ for Derby County and Stoke City target Svante Ingelsson, though the situation regarding a potential move remains ‘complex’, according to journalist Andrew Moon.

A part of the struggling Sheffield Wednesday side, the 27-year-old has been pivotal to their campaign, but looks set to exit Hillsborough this month amid a £500,000 asking price.

He has missed just one of their 28 Championship games and has also scored one goal for the Owls.

However, financial troubles continue to push players to the door and talisman Barry Bannan has just joined Millwall.

Ingelsson has started drawing the attention of multiple clubs, among whom are Derby County and Stoke City.

The Potters have been late entrants, but are closely monitoring the situation regarding Ingelsson, who also has admirers at Pride Park.

Portsmouth are also in the mix and ‘remain in the hunt’ to sign the experienced midfielder in the next few days as they seek to add to John Mousinho’s squad.

The situation, though, is not easy and the transfer has been dubbed ‘complex’.

With the transfer window shutting down on Monday, Portsmouth also face a race against time to make Ingelsson one of their own, as well as the battle to see off Championship rivals.

The former Sweden Under-21 international signed for Sheffield Wednesday in the summer of 2024, when current Rangers manager Danny Rohl was still in charge of the Owls.

The deal had been cracked following Hansa Rostock’s relegation from Germany’s 2. Bundesliga.

Portsmouth also confirmed the signing of Aji Alese on loan from Sunderland on Thursday after beating off competition from multiple Championship clubs.

He is their fourth signing of the window and is expected to help Portsmouth’s efforts to survive the relegation battle during the second half of the season.