Evann Guessand is currently finalising the final steps with Crystal Palace ‘related to his personal terms’ as he closes in on a move from Aston Villa to the Eagles.

Palace are swinging into action to back Oliver Glasner with fresh faces before the transfer window closes as they deal with the threat of relegation.

A deal has been agreed with Wolves for striker Jorgen Strand Larsen and Crystal Palace will hope to get that over the line.

They are now bidding to also sign Guessand from Aston Villa.

There is an agreement between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa for the Ivory Coast international to join on loan until the end of the season.

Now, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Guessand is currently finalising the last steps ‘related to his personal terms’.

They are not expected to present an issue and a move is tipped to go through, taking Guessand to Selhurst Park.

The move will mean Unai Emery will have one fewer attacking option at his disposal at Villa Park, though the club have delivered Tammy Abraham to him; Guessand going to Besiktas with Abraham going the other way was raised by the Turkish side.

Arrival From Tammy Abraham Besiktas Brian Madjo Metz Alysson Gremio Douglas Luiz Juventus Aston Villa’s arrivals this month

Villa are also in the process of chasing Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Mateta does not want to extend his contract at Crystal Palace and an exit from Selhurst Park has been on the cards for the goal-getter.

Winger Leon Bailey did recently head back to Villa Park from his loan spell at Roma and Emery’s decision to bring him on against Newcastle United ended Ajax’s hopes of signing him.

Emery will want to make sure he has enough attacking weapons to push hard over the remaining months of the season.

Villa remain in the Premier League title race, while they are also fighting for silverware on other fronts, including in the Europe League.