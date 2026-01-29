Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Brooke Norton-Cuffy ‘has been approached’ by Everton, Newcastle United and West Ham United, with Genoa looking for €20m to cash in on him.

Former Arsenal academy star Norton-Cuffy joined Genoa in the summer of 2024 and the Gunners agreed to a sell-on clause when he departed from Italy.

The 22-year-old right-back has established himself as a regular in Genoa’s starting line-up and his performances have not gone unnoticed.

Juventus have been especially keen on Norton-Cuffy this month, but the defender does have interest from the Premier League.

Everton are keen to land a right-back this month as David Moyes seeks to make sure he can play Jake O’Brien exclusively as a central defender.

The Toffees also have their eyes on Juanlu Sanchez, with Juventus also among his admirers, but it has been suggested that they are yet to hold negotiations with Sevilla for the player.

Now the race for Norton-Cuffy is heating up and, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Everton, Newcastle and West Ham have made approaches.

Interested club Juventus Inter Napoli Everton Newcastle United West Ham Keen on Brooke Norton-Cuffy

It is suggested that the situation is one to keep an eye on during the remaining days of the January transfer window.

West Ham are battling against relegation and are upping efforts to sign Axel Disasi from Chelsea, while it is open to question if they have the cash available to go for Norton-Cuffy.

Newcastle have been expected to end the transfer window without any signings, with Eddie Howe citing PSR concerns.

If Norton-Cuffy does not move during this month’s transfer window, the Premier League trio could well return to the chase in the summer.

Norton-Cuffy, 22, has benefited from regular game time at Genoa, which has increased his development, and he has been capped to England through to Under-21 level.

The defender had loan spells at Lincoln City, Rotherham United, Coventry City and Millwall while on the books at Arsenal.