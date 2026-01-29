Shaun Botterill/Getty Image

Tottenham Hotspur’s stance on Randal Kolo Muani has now been confirmed as the north London club have no intention of letting the striker go, leaving Juventus disappointed.

The France forward joined Spurs from Paris Saint-Germain in September on a season-long loan spell from the Ligue 1 giants.

He did not make his debut for the north Londoners until mid-October, with injury playing its part, Pape Matar Sarr giving him a dead leg in September, but has since been playing regularly for Thomas Frank.

The World Cup finalist, though, has not been able to make an impact at Tottenham, as he is yet to open his account in the league.

That is despite showing glimpses of what he can do and exciting former Tottenham midfielder Danny Murphy in the process.

Serie A giants Juventus emerged as his possible destination for Kolo Muani in recent weeks, with the Italians seeking a striker.

They ramped up their efforts today, with fresh contact made to assess if a deal could happen.

However, according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natate, Tottenham ‘confirmed what they had already let slip’ in that they do not want to part with Kolo Muani.

Spurs have been clear on their stance for the Frenchman and there seems no chance of Juventus changing their mind before the window closes.

Club Nantes Boulogne Eintracht Frankfurt Paris Saint-Germain Juventus Tottenham Hotspur Clubs Randal Kolo Muani has played for

The 27-year-old was on loan at Juventus in the second half of the previous season, where he impressed at the Serie A giants.

He scored ten times and provided three assists in 22 games for the Old Lady and was keen on a return, but no deal could be agreed.

Kolo Muani is not going anywhere until the end of the campaign, as Spurs are willing to keep hold of the versatile forward.

He can play out wide even though he is primarily a striker and one former top-flight hitman hailed him for his high ceiling.

Kolo Muani will need to fight for his starting place now, as Dominic Solanke is back to his full fitness and is physically gifted compared to the French forward.

The France international has scored three goals in the Champions League and will look to translate his European form in the league in the remaining games of the season.

He will be aware that, in a World Cup year, he needs to be playing and scoring to shine for France.