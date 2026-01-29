Richard Pelham/Getty Images

West Ham United ‘are now accelerating’ to snap up Chelsea centre-back Axel Disasi on a loan deal.

The Hammers let Igor return to Brighton earlier this month, with the defender having made no impact during his loan at the London Stadium.

Nuno Espirito Santo is keen for another defender to come in to bolster his options at the back and Disasi is the player West Ham have been looking to sign.

Disasi has had interest from a host of other sides, but is keen to stay in the Premier League if he moves on from the Blues.

West Ham have now made progress in talks with Chelsea to loan in Disasi and the move is close, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

With the transfer deadline approaching, ‘West Ham are now accelerating’ as they try to get the deal over the line.

Disasi has not featured at Chelsea and a move to the London Stadium will hand him the chance of game time in the thick of a relegation battle.

The Frenchman spent the second half of last term on loan at Aston Villa and was chased by West Ham in last summer’s transfer window.

Centre-back Nationality Konstantinos Mavropanos Greek Jean-Clair Todibo French Max Kilman English Ezra Mayers English West Ham’s centre-back options

He was though reluctant to move to West Ham and the Hammers brought in Igor as an alternative.

Disasi will be joining a side sitting inside the Premier League’s relegation zone and five points behind 17th placed Nottingham Forest.

West Ham are due to travel to Chelsea this coming weekend, meaning Disasi will not feature against his parent club even if the move is completed.

The centre-back’s first debut opportunity will come away at Burnley the following weekend in clash which will be huge for both sides as they battle against the drop.

As West Ham move to bring in a centre-back, another centre-back with Hammers connections is still searching for a new side.

Kurt Zouma is without a club and was recently offered to Newcastle United, who have shown no interest.