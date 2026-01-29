Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: FC Porto vs Rangers

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Danny Rohl has picked his Rangers starting lineup vs FC Porto in this evening’s Europa League league phase clash at the Estadio do Dragao – match preview here.

Rangers cannot qualify for the next round of the Europa League, but Rohl will not want to consider this match to be a dead rubber, as he seeks to build on the win over Ludogorets.

It will also give the young manager, who has never managed in Europe prior to taking the Rangers job, the chance to pit his wits against a good FC Porto side.

FC Porto have won ten of their last eleven games and will represent tough opposition for Rangers tonight.

The Portuguese outfit are on the cusp of getting into the top eight in the Europa League and the game holds significance for them.

Rangers last met FC Porto in the Europa League in 2019 and played out a 1-1 draw when they visited Portugal.

Alfredo Morelos scored a superb goal on that occasion and if Rangers again avoid defeat tonight it will be a feather in Rohl’s cap.

Rohl insists the Rangers squad are excited by the prospect of facing FC Porto away from home tonight.

Defender Dujon Sterling is out, while Danilo is not with the squad as his wife expects a baby.

Jack Butland slots into goal in the Rangers lineup vs FC Porto tonight, while at the back Rohl goes with a three of James Tavernier, Emmanuel Fernandez and Nasser Djiga, with Max Aarons and Jayden Meghoma as wing-backs.

Midfield could be a key battleground and Rangers field Nicolas Raskin and Mohamed Diomande.

In the final third, Rohl goes with Findley Curtis and Djeidi Gassama to support Youssef Chermiti.

If Rohl needs to shake up his Rangers lineup vs FC Porto then his options off the bench include Mikey Moore and Bojan Miovski.

Rangers Lineup vs FC Porto

Butland, Aarons, Tavernier, Fernandez, Djiga, Meghoma, Raskin, Diomande, Curtis, Gassama, Chermiti

Substitutes: Kelly, Wright, Souttar, Kerr, Smith, Stewart, Antman, Aasgaard, Miovski, Moore, Gentles