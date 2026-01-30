Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Everton manager David Moyes has emphasised that the Merseyside club have been actively seeking to fill the right-back position, but talked up Nathan Patterson’s progress.

Seamus Coleman has long been a mainstay as Everton’s right-back, but an injury has sidelined him this season, with centre-back Jake O’Brien stepping into the role when required.

At times, due to a lack of options in the position, central midfielder James Garner has also been called upon to fill in at right-back.

However, the Toffees, keen to deploy Garner solely as a midfielder, confirmed in December that they were looking to bring in a specialist right-back during the transfer window.

Everton also attempted to strengthen the position in the summer, being keen on James Justin, but ultimately lost out to Leeds United.

With O’Brien returning to the centre-back role, Patterson has stepped up at right-back in the last two league games against Aston Villa and Leeds United.

Moyes has assessed the Scotland international’s impact at right-back, noting that the defender has held his own since stepping into the role.

Right-back option Age Seamus Coleman 37 Nathan Patterson 24 Jake O’Brien 24 James Garner 24 Everton’s right-back options

He highlighted that the search for a reliable right-back has been ongoing for over a year.

The 62-year-old manager expressed hope that Patterson will keep building on his performances and continue his upward trajectory.

Moyes said at a press conference (7:33): “I think he’s done okay

“We’ve been actively looking for a right back for over a year.

“But I think Patterson, when he’s come in, he hasn’t let us down

“So we’ll be hoping he continues to improve and keep going.”

This season, the 24-year-old has featured just six times across all competitions for the Hill Dickinson side.

A move to Sevilla was on the cards over the summer but fell through, with Everton unable to secure a replacement right-back in time.

With deadline day fast approaching, the Toffees are yet to land a specialist right back, and with the team sitting tenth and just four points off the top five, bringing in reinforcements for that position could be crucial for a surge up the table.