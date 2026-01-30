Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Hoffenheim have ruled out signing Aston Villa striker Rory Wilson as they feel he is ‘far too expensive’.

Aston Villa signed Wilson from Scottish giants Rangers in 2022, with the transfer somewhat controversial, and he has been on the books at Villa Park since then.

Back in the summer of 2024, Wilson drew interest from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, but Aston Villa initiated talks to extend his stay to ensure that the interest was fended off.

His last contract extension happened in April last year and he continues to be part of the club’s Under-21 team, but highly regarded.

Wilson remains popular amongst German clubs though and now Hoffenheim have been showing interest in signing him.

They have been planning to slot him into their Under-23 side if he could be signed during this month’s transfer window.

However, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Wilson will not be completing a move to Hoffenheim before the transfer window closes.

Competition Goals Under-18 Premier League 24 Premier League 2 11 UEFA Youth League 6 Rory Wilson goals by competition

The German side consider Wilson to be ‘far too expensive’ for a player they were planning to start initially in their Under-23s side.

It remains to be seen if Hoffenheim revisit their interest of Wilson in the summer transfer window, but they are likely to continue to keep tabs on his progress at Aston Villa.

Wilson, 20, has been playing for Aston Villa in the Premier League 2 this season, scoring twice in six appearances.

He has also turned out in the UEFA Youth League, where he has netted five times in just four appearances.

The striker, who is a Scotland Under-21 international, has yet to be handed his senior Aston Villa debut and will be working toward that over the coming months.