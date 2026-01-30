Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Aston Villa talent Jamal Jimoh-Aloba has a ‘good chance’ of making a loan switch to Championship side West Brom in the next two days, with more clubs chasing him, according to journalist Tom Collomosse.

The Premier League outfit have produced some top talents over the years from their esteemed youth academy.

Currently, they have some exciting young talents, and the Villans are looking to send some of them out on loan to help them grow with senior football.

Young attacker Jimoh-Aloba, though, spent ten years in West Brom’s academy before Villa snapped him up back in 2023 and paid the Baggies a hefty £1m for him.

Jimoh-Aloba made his Aston Villa debut back in 2024 in an EFL Cup match, and his first-team tally has now reached up to six games for the Birmingham club.

On Thursday night, he scored a goal against Red Bull Salzburg in the Europa League in a 3-2 win, which further put him on the radar.

And Villa boss Unai Emery indicated on Friday that Jimoh-Aloba could be heading out on loan following his Europa League heroics.

Game Competition Portsmouth (A) Championship Stoke City (H) Championship Birmingham City (A) Championship West Brom’s next three games

The Baggies have been one of the clubs most keen on the 19-year-old attacking midfielder, who they are looking to bring back.

And now it has been suggested that in the next 48 hours, there is a ‘good chance’ of Jimoh-Aloba returning to the Hawthorns.

The Baggies, though, are facing competition for his signature from other sides, but the Midlands club are leading the race.

West Brom’s hierarchy are looking to deliver Eric Ramsay some key players before time runs out, which has seen them loan in Danny Imray from Crystal Palace.

Shot-stopper Max O’Leary has also joined and now they are plotting to complete Jimoh-Aloba’s capture as soon as they can.

The Baggies are currently only three points above the drop zone in the Championship and will hope to see some key additions before the winter window shuts down on Monday.