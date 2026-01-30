Martin Ole Wold/Getty Images

Ipswich Town will not be rivalling Celtic and Norwich City for the signature of Bodo/Glimt striker Kasper Hogh, according to journalist Stuart Watson.

Hogh has been in demand this month on the back of his exploits with the Norwegian runners-up.

Norwich are in the market for attackers to support Philippe Clement, with one former Championship hitman identifying up top as an area the Canaries need to invest in.

They are in talks to sign Randers FC striker Mohamed Toure, but have been keen on Hogh.

Celtic also want to sign attacking players and Hogh is someone who has been linked with the Scottish giants, amid Martin O’Neill admitting more bodies are needed after the Bhoys reached the Europa League playoff round.

The Scottish champions have been drawn to play Stuttgart over two legs.

Ipswich, who have been putting a superb run of form together to push for an instant return to the Premier League, have also been linked with Hogh.

Signing a striker is high on Ipswich’s agenda and they submitted an offer for Leeds United star Joel Piroe but received a blow as he does not want to drop into the Championship.

Club Randers Valur Hobro AaB Stabaek Bodo/Glimt Clubs Kasper Hogh has played for

The Tractor Boys though are not in the running for Hogh and will not make a move to bring him to Portman Road before the transfer window closes.

Hogh, 25, has had a well travelled career so far across Scandinavian football, but has come into his own at Bodo/Glimt.

He helped them to win the Norwegian league title in the 2024 season, though Bodo/Glimt were dethroned last year by Viking.

In the 2024/25 season, Hogh finished as the joint top scorer in the Europa League and it is unclear for how much longer he will be playing his football in Norway.

Staying at Bodo/Glimt though would see Hogh involved in the Champions League playoff round as the Norwegians are set to face Inter Milan over two games in February.