Stu Forster/Getty Images

Leeds United goalkeeper Lucas Perri has emerged as a potential option for Besiktas, who have added the Brazilian to their shortlist as they seek a shot-stopper.

The Yorkshire club made moves to get a new number 1 following their automatic promotion from the Championship, where Illan Meslier made some fatal mistakes.

Leeds paid €15m to Ligue 1 club Lyon for the Brazilian custodian, after the clubs found an agreement for him.

Perri started his life at Elland Road well, as he kept back-to-back clean sheets at home, but has kept only one since then.

Leeds are currently six points above the drop zone with 26 points in 16th position, having conceded 38 goals in 23 games.

Some of Perri’s performances and decision-making have received criticism, but Daniel Farke has backed his number 1.

However, earlier this week, the German boss benched Perri in favour of Karl Darlow against Everton in a 1-1 draw at the Hill Dickinson.

Goalkeeper Nationality Lucas Perri Brazilian Karl Darlow Welsh Alex Cairns English Illan Meslier French Leeds United’s goalkeeping options

And now in the final days of the ongoing winter transfer window, the ex-Brazil Under-23 international is attracting transfer interest.

According to Turkish journalist Ertan Suzgun, Super Lig club Besiktas are keen on the Leeds custodian and he has ‘come to the agenda’ of the Istanbul side.

The Black Eagles want to sign a goalkeeper in the coming days and Perri has appeared as a potential option for the Turkish club.

It was suggested that West Ham United’s Alphonse Areola could be on his way to Turkey, but now those claims have been rubbished.

Perri’s distribution from the back has received criticism, but Farke has reminded fans that if he were world-class in every aspect, Leeds would not have been able to afford him.

It is difficult to see a scenario where Leeds will let their summer signing leave, as he has been their clear first-choice so far.

Leeds would also have limited time to sign a replacement.