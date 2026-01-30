Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Derby County defender Jake Rooney is set to join National League side Boston United on loan for the remainder of the season, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Rooney joined Derby County’s Under-21s in the summer of 2022 and has since made 36 appearances for the Rams, including 23 at senior level, showing glimpses of his potential in first-team action.

The 22-year-old joined Barnsley on a season-long loan in September last year, but his stint at Oakwell was cut short at the start of the year.

The centre-back struggled to make a significant impact during his time with the Tykes, managing just seven competitive appearances across all competitions.

Barnsley, under Conor Hourihane, currently sit mid-table in League One, occupying 15th position after 24 matches, as they aim to improve.

Now back from his brief spell at Barnsley, Rooney will head to Lincolnshire to link up with Boston United in the National League, where he will aim to gain valuable minutes and continue his development alongside senior players.

Boston United will be the third club Rooney has featured for during the current campaign, and he will continue his loan with the Pilgrims, staying until the end of the season.

Game Competition Boreham Wood (A) National League Sutton United (H) National League Gateshead (H) National League Boston United’s next three games

The 22-year-old defender will join manager Paul Hurst and his squad as they fight near the bottom of the National League table, sitting just two points from safety.

Rooney’s arrival is expected to bring much-needed stability to the backline, with hopes that he can make a tangible impact in their fight for survival.

The centre-back will continue to gain valuable senior-level experience on loan, with Derby County eager to nurture his talent during before he eventually returns to Pride Park.

Whether Rooney will be given a fresh chance to make an impression over the course of pre-season next summer is unclear, with a drop down to National League level from League One level a significant downgrade.

Rooney however was left with little alternative as he has already represented Derby County and Barnsley in the EFL this year.