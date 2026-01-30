Julian Finney/Getty Images

Sidiki Cherif ‘does not want to wait any longer’ for Crystal Palace, who have not managed to agree a deal with Angers and is instead closing in on a move to Fenerbahce.

A product of Angers’ youth academy, Cherif turned 19 last December and a highly rated attacker.

He has carried the responsibility of scoring goals for Angers on his shoulders, contributing with four of them in 19 Ligue 1 games.

His potential has been noted and now efforts are being made to lure him away from the clutches of Angers.

Crystal Palace are in the market for attacking reinforcements, and are working to sign Evann Guessand from Aston Villa, have been keen on taking Cherif to Selhurst Park.

There is a requirement for goal-getters at Selhurst Park because of the uncertainty regarding the future of Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Now though Cherif could well slip through the Eagles’ fingers as, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, ‘he does not want to wait any longer’ for the Premier League side to agree a deal.

Attacker Current club Sidiki Cherif Angers Jorgen Strand Larsen Wolves Evann Guessand Aston Villa Attackers linked with Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have not reached an agreement with Angers for his signature and Cherif is ready to move to Fenerbahce.

The Turkish giants have been working to sign the 19-year-old and are in direct contact with Angers, with a deal now advanced.

Fenerbahce already have an agreement in place with the player and if they can nail down terms with Angers, matters could progress quickly.

It now remains to be seen how they far down the line they are in their negotiations with Cherif’s club Angers, who have him tied down with a contract until the summer of 2028.

Whether Fenerbahce’s push now sparks Crystal Palace into renewed action remains to be seen.