Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Everton ‘would only allow’ Dwight McNeil to join Nottingham Forest if they could secure a replacement before the transfer window closes, according to journalist Rob Dorsett.

The English winger came through Manchester United’s academy before he was snapped up by Burnley in 2014.

He played close to 150 games for the Clarets and Everton paid a hefty £20m in 2022 to secure the versatile forward’s services on a five-year deal; they beat off competition from West Ham United for him.

McNeil, though, fell out of favour earlier this season, as David Moyes had the likes of Jack Grealish and Iliman Ndiaye at his disposal.

He got substantial game time from December, when Ndiaye went away for the Africa Cup of Nations, and now Grealish has suffered a long-term injury.

The 26-year-old is now important for Moyes in Grealish’s absence, but he is attracting transfer interest in the final days of the winter window from a familiar face.

Fellow Premier League club Nottingham Forest are keen on him, with former Toffees boss Sean Dyche wanting to reunite with the attacker at the City Ground.

Club Years Burnley 2014-2022 Everton 2022- Dwight McNeil’s career history

However, Nottingham Forest could well have a tough time putting a deal for McNeil in place before the transfer window closes on Monday evening.

Everton would only consider letting McNeil go if they can bring a replacement in through the door and the Toffees have suffered frustration in the transfer window this month.

Last month, it was suggested that the English attacker could seal a winter exit out of the Toffees, but with the current injury issues and lack of reinforcements, that is looking unlikely.

McNeil did play under Dyche at Everton and one Toffees star claimed that the Englishman played with a lot of freedom under the boss.

Dyche himself recognised the former Burnley man’s talent at the Merseyside club, as he hailed him for his rapid improvement.

It remains to be seen if Everton will be successful in any of their transfer chases in enough time to potentially open the door for McNeil to reunite with Dyche at Nottingham Forest.

Forest would only be McNeil’s third club of his senior career, if a move happened.