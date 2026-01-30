Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Kilmarnock assistant Billy Dodds believes that Rangers star Findlay Curtis ‘would be a good addition’ for the Rugby Park side and hailed his attitude, dubbing it ‘to die for’ in a player.

Gers are set to loan out their young talent Curtis to Kilmarnock for the rest of the season, where he will see familiar faces in boss Neil McCann and assistant Dodds.

The Ibrox outfit want more game time for their young winger and believe Kilmarnock represent a good destination for him for the second half of the campaign.

Curtis was handed a start by Rohl in Rangers’ final Europa League encounter on Thursday and the 19-year-old assisted Djeidi Gassama’s goal in the 3-1 loss at FC Porto.

He came through the Rangers academy and made his senior debut last January, but has only started one game in the Scottish Premiership this season.

A loan to Kilmarnock could be key for Curtis to kick on and Dodds is a firm fan of what the Rangers talent brings to the table as a player.

Dodds believes Curtis has a fantastic attitude to go with his technical ability and he would be a good addition for Killie.

Game Competition Aberdeen (H) Scottish Premiership Rangers (A) Scottish Premiership St Mirren (H) Scottish Premiership Kilmarnock’s next three games

“[Curtis] has a fantastic attitude to go with his technical ability”, Dodds said on BBC Sportsound.

“His attitude is to die for. He would be a good addition [for Kilmarnock].

“It is important he gets minutes.

“He’s been involved for Rangers – 21 games – but it’s important he plays full games.”

Dodds’ point has been echoed by former Scotland star Charlie Mulgrew, who urged Curtis to remain patient earlier this season.

Curtis scored all his three goals for Rangers under former boss Russell Martin, as starts under Rohl have come few and far between.

The German boss was urged to utilise Curtis ahead of the misfiring Tottenham Hotspur on loan talent Mikey Moore earlier in the season but with Moore finding form, game time for the Rangers academy product is further in doubt.

With the loss against Porto, Rangers ended a poor Europa League campaign, having finished 32nd in a 36 team league phase.

Despite a forgetful European campaign, Rangers have the momentum in the Scottish Premiership title race, having won their last six league games.