George Wood/Getty Images

Oxford United target Andrias Edmundsson is ‘devastated’ as he has now seen a move to Serie A side Hellas Verona blocked by Polish outfit Wisla Plock.

Edmundsson, a centre-back playing for Polish top-flight leaders Wisla Plock, has attracted interest from both Championship side Oxford United and Serie A club Hellas Verona.

Oxford United submitted a bid for Edmundsson amid the Faroe Islands star pushing for a move to the Kassam.

The U’s are looking to provide new boss Matt Bloomfield with more options in the backline, as they try to avoid relegation from the Championship.

But the Championship club face competition from Italian club Hellas Verona, who are aiming to stay in Serie A.

Hellas Verona have made an offer for Edmundsson, but Wisla Plock are blocking a move for the defender to the Italians.

Negotiations for the transfer have been going on several days and Edmundsson is ‘devastated’ that a move has not been agreed.

Club Years B68 2016-2017 Aguilas 2020-2023 Chojniczanka Chojnice 2023-2024 Wisla Plock 2024- Andrias Edmundsson’s career history

“I am devastated”, Edmundsson told Polish outlet Meczyk.

“This is a huge opportunity for me.

“I hope the club understand that.”

Despite Edmundsson’s wishes to leave, Wisla Plock do not want to lose their leading defender amid the ongoing title race in the Polish top-flight.

Oxford United’s new boss Bloomfield, who replaced Gary Rowett in mid-January, played a back three in their 2-1 win against Leicester City on Saturday.

A switch to a back three formation could be the key to ensure defensive solidity as the U’s fight for survival in the Championship.

They are currently 23rd in the league table and will hope to secure their transfer targets as the tightly contested relegation battle heats up in the second half of the season.

Whether they are still an option for Edmundsson remains to be seen, but the defender may be going nowhere now anyway.