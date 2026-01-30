Stu Forster/Getty Images

Leeds United legend Dominic Matteo has praised Karl Darlow for securing his place in the Whites’ starting lineup, hailing him as a reliable shot-stopper and a commanding voice at the back.

Illan Meslier began last season as Leeds’ first-choice goalkeeper, but a series of costly errors allowed the Welsh shot-stopper to claim the top spot towards the closing stages of the campaign.

In the summer, Leeds signed Lucas Perri from Lyon for a significant fee, bringing him in as their number one goalkeeper.

Darlow was relied upon by Daniel Farke from September to October, while Perri was sidelined ahead of the October international break.

Last month, scrutiny arose over the Brazilian’s distribution from the back, prompting Farke to back Perri for his shot-stopping abilities, noting that improvement will come as it is only his first season in English football.

However, on 17th January, Darlow was handed a start over the 28-year-old against Fulham at Elland Road, keeping a clean sheet and cementing his place in Farke’s starting eleven.

Matteo highlighted the 35-year-old’s reliability and consistency as a goalkeeper, noting his effective communication on the pitch.

Goalkeeper Karl Darlow Illan Meslier Alex Cairns Lucas Perri Leeds United’s goalkeepers

He added that Darlow not only performs his role confidently, but also provides the vocal leadership the Yorkshire giants require, drawing comparisons to Nigel Martyn and Paul Robinson for their commanding presence in goal.

The 51-year-old said on LUTV (16:12): “He looks a safe pair of hands.

“I like him. Yes, I think he’s just very consistent.

“Knows his job. I see him talking. That’s what you want.

“Remember when we had Nigel Martyn, even in Robbo.

“Still vocal, you need that voice, and I think he brings a bit of that as well.”

Meslier, on the fringes of the squad, could still be involved in transfer activity this month, having attracted interest and been recently approached by Valencia, particularly after his summer move to Como fell through.

Sitting 16th in the table on 26 points, six clear of the relegation zone, and bolstered by the loan signing of Facundo Buonanotte until the end of the season, Leeds have revived their campaign and are now setting their sights on the challenges ahead.

With the reinforcements, Farke appears well placed to achieve his aim of keeping the Whites in the top flight.