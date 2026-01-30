David Rogers/Getty Images

Wolves are ‘currently adamant’ that they will not sell Leeds United target Jorgen Strand Larsen for less than £45m, according to journalist Tom Collomosse.

The Norwegian striker arrived in England from Spanish club Celta Vigo, initially on loan, with an obligation buy.

He scored 14 Premier League goals last term and Newcastle United were keen on him last summer, but Wolves remained adamant about their stance of not selling him.

The Old Gold, though, are not in the strongest position to keep hold of their tall striker, who is ready to leave the club amid an almost impossible-to-survive relegation battle.

A host of Premier League clubs have been keen on him this month, with the growing sense of his potential departure mid-season.

Crystal Palace and Leeds have been most keen in recent days on the Norwegian and it appeared that the London club had beaten the Whites for his signature.

However, things are not as straightforward as they looked, because Wolves are firm on their stance for the Norway hitman and a move to Selhurst Park now looks off the table.

Striker Club Alexander Sorloth Atletico Madrid Erling Haaland Manchester City Andreas Schjelderup Benfica Jorgen Strand Larsen Wolves Strikers in last Norway squad

Wolves are ‘currently adamant’ that they will not sell Strand Larsen unless their valuation of around £45m is met and they are happy to keep hold of him.

It was suggested earlier this week that Leeds do not want to go beyond £40m for Strand Larsen, which could see them miss out on the Wolves forward.

Daniel Farke could do with one more natural number 9 this month, as his double striker system calls for more depth in that area.

Even though Strand Larsen has only one Premier League goal this month, his numbers from last season show that he is capable of scoring in the top flight.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha have been injury-prone during their respective careers and if Farke loses them for a long time, Leeds could see their attacking output suffer.

Wolves rejected a Leeds bid worth over £30m for Strand Larsen recently and it remains to be seen if the Whites are willing to improve their offer substantially.