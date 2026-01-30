Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has floated the possibility of West Brom target Jamal Jimoh-Aloba going on loan before the transfer window closes.

Villa secured their seventh win of their Europa League campaign as they came back from two goals down to beat Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg 3-2 on Thursday.

After going two goals down at the break, the Villans completed their come back with goals from Morgan Rogers, Tyrone Mings and young academy star Jimoh-Aloba.

Jimoh-Aloba made his senior debut for the Villans back in September 2024 and marked his sixth appearance for Emery’s side with a winner on the European stage.

The 19-year old spent the majority of his career at West Brom’s academy before moving across to the Aston Villa academy in August 2023 where he plays for their Under-21 team.

He has been part of Emery’s squad on a few occasions this term but has not had much chance to impress before Thursday, due to Aston Villa’s wealth of attacking talent.

Now with the January window about to end, Aston Villa boss Emery has confirmed that the teenage star could well be leaving on loan.

West Brom have been widely linked with wanting to bring him back to the Hawthorns.

Out on loan Donyell Malen (Roma) Joe Gauci (Port Vale) Kosta Nedeljkovic (Leipzig) Enzo Barrenechea (Benfica) Lewis Dobbin (Preston) Samuel Illing-Jnr (West Brom) Oliwier Zych (Rakow) Aston Villa players out on loan

The Spanish boss believes that consistent playing time will help continue Jimoh-Aloba’s process of development.

“Jamal [Jimoh-Aloba], after he played yesterday, maybe he’s going on loan”, Emery said during a pre-match press conference.

“Because we spoke this morning, about the possibility to play consistently during the last four months in a club outside from here, and continue his process.

“This is the plan with him.”

The win against Salzburg made sure that Emery’s men finished in the top two of the Europa League league phase, securing automatic qualification to the last 16.

Aston Villa are also right among the Premier League title race, as they are third in the league table just four points below leaders Arsenal.

They have brought in a host of players to maintain their title push, bringing back former stars like Douglas Luiz and Tammy Abraham.

Along with the potential departure of Jimoh-Abola, summer arrival Evann Guessand could well depart.

With Emery going strong with the Villans, talk of appointing him as the boss at Real Madrid is now rife, should the Spanish giants decide to make a change.

Aston Villa for now, will be hopeful of continuing their incredible season into a winning one as they look to fight for three major trophies in the coming months.