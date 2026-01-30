Jasper Wax/Getty Images

Norwich City are in talks with Danish outfit Randers FC as they are keen on snapping up Australian striker Mohamed Toure.

The Championship side have improved massively under Philippe Clement, despite reservations about his capabilities early doors and warnings over his brand of football.

Norwich have won all of their last four games in all competitions, scoring 14 goals in the process, beating the likes of Coventry City, West Brom and Wrexham.

They have loaned in Harry Amass and signed Ali Ahmed and Paris Maghoma this month to bolster the squad for a smooth run in the rest of the campaign.

However, star striker Josh Sargent’s relationship with the club has soured massively, as he expected more collaboration from the club amid Toronto FC’s interest in him.

The club, though, have benefitted from the rise of Jovon Makama, who has been hailed for his sensational form by a former Championship striker.

In the remaining days of the winter window, Norwich are looking to sign a striker, and Bodo/Glimt hitman Kasper Hogh has been their top choice; Celtic also want him.

Club Adelaide United Reims Paris FC Randers Clubs Mohamed Toure has played for

However, the Dane’s recent form in the Champions League, which saw him score against Manchester City and Atletico Madrid, has seen his stock rise.

Now they have an alternative in their sights and Danish side Randers are ‘negotiating the sale’ of striker Toure to Norwich, according to Danish outlet Bold.

It has been suggested that the Championship club and Randers are currently in talks for the Australia international.

Randers take on Rosenborg in The Atlantic Cup shortly and Toure is not a part of the squad tonight.

The 21-year-old forward joined Hestene back in 2024 from Ligue 1 club Reims and has been impressive at the Danish club.

The Australia striker has scored 12 goals and provided nine assists in 48 games for Randers, who could lose their star forward in the coming days.

All eyes will be on Norwich to see if they will be able to bring Toure to Carrow Road before time runs out in the winter window.