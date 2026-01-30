Simon Galloway/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday are set to part ways with Nathan Redmond as they have not offered him a new deal, meaning he is ‘not staying’, according to journalist Joe Crann.

The Owls are having a season to forget as they sit bottom of the Championship table with League One certain for next term.

Due to their ongoing financial troubles they saw a host of players leave in the summer and in the ongoing window saw Barry Bannan left for Millwall.

Sheffield Wednesday’s stand out player of this campaign, Svante Ingelsson, is being targeted by a host of Championship outfits in the form of Derby County, Stoke City and Portsmouth

Now another player in the form of former Saints star Redmond is set to depart, as his contract with Sheffield Wednesday has expired.

The Owls have not offered the 31-year-old a new deal to tie him down for the rest of the season.

Redmond left Burnley in the summer and he was a free agent when the Hillsborough outfit came calling for him in November.

Club Birmingham City Norwich City Southampton Besiktas Burnley Sheffield Wednesday Clubs Nathan Redmond has played for

They signed the ex-Premier League forward on a short-term deal which was set to expire in January.

Redmond featured six times for the Owls in the league, all of them coming off from the bench, but failed to find the back of the net once.

His performances failed to convince Sheffield Wednesday and they have decided not to offer him another contract.

The 31-year-old’s departure will leave Henrik Pedersen short on options in the winger department and it remains to be seen whether they promote someone from the academy set-up to beef up that position.

Sheffield Wednesday will also miss their shot-stopper Pierce Charles in the upcoming games, as he has picked up a shoulder injury which will keep him out of action until late February.