Suggestions that West Ham United goalkeeper Alphonse Areola is going to Turkish Super Lig club Besiktas are ‘not true’, according to ExWHUemployee.

The Paris-born custodian came through Paris Saint-Germain’s youth academy and was very highly rated at the Ligue 1 giants.

Areola left PSG permanently back in 2022 after playing more than 100 times for the French outfit and joining the London club.

He had plenty of transfer interest, as fellow Premier League club Newcastle United tried to hijack his move.

Club legend Mark Noble was delighted when the 32-year-old joined the Hammers, dubbing his signing as a brilliant bit of business.

The experienced custodian has been more or less West Ham’s first-choice number 1 over the years, as he has 120 appearances for them.

West Ham signed Mads Hermansen from Leicester City in the summer window, and following his disastrous start in London, Areola got back his place.

Club Paris Saint-Germain Lens Bastia Villarreal Real Madrid Fulham West Ham United Clubs Alphonse Areola has played for

In the ongoing winter transfer window, the French shot-stopper has been widely linked with a potential move to Turkey, with Besiktas keen on him.

However, the suggestion that Areola is going to the Black Eagles has been deemed as ‘not true’.

Even though the Irons are having a dismal campaign, their back-to-back league wins have given them a lot of confidence.

West Ham are still five points off safety and 17th-placed Nottingham Forest are doing well under Sean Dyche.

They have conceded the most number of goals in the Premier League this term and Areola will look to be more efficient with his shot-stopping ability.

Richard Keys, though, hailed the 32-year-old custodian earlier this month, comparing him to Manchester United legend David de Gea.

Areola’s contract runs until the summer of 2027 at the London Stadium and there is an option to extend it by one more year.