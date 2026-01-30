Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Torino are ‘getting closer’ to capturing Callum Olusesi from Tottenham Hotspur, with the player dubbed ‘one of the very best talents’ from the north London side’s academy system.

Olusesi has been on the fringes of the first team at Tottenham this season and has regularly been named in the matchday squad for Champions League games.

The 18-year-old central midfielder has made just one senior appearance for Tottenham so far, but his talent has been spotted by Italian side Torino.

Olusesi admitted last year that he was keen to keep working hard and take every opportunity that comes his way at Tottenham, however he appears to be close to leaving the club.

Torino have been lining up a deal for Olusesi and, according to Italian journalist Giacomo Morandin, it is ‘getting closer’ to happening.

The journalist dubbed Olusesi ‘one of the very best talents’ from Tottenham’s academy system and Torino will be signing him on loan with an option to buy.

Torino’s option to buy will be set at above the €10m mark and the arrival of Olusesi is considered to be a ‘major signing’ on the part of the club’s sporting director.

Level Caps England U16s 6 England U17s 11 England U18s 4 England U19s 5 Callum Olusesi for England

The Italians appear to be convinced that the teenage midfielder can take his promising form from youth level into the senior ranks.

Olusesi has played for Tottenham in the UEFA Youth League this season, games which have seen the midfielder come up against Villarreal, Bodo/Glimt, Monaco, FC Copenhagen and Slavia Prague.

He wore the captain’s armband on all five occasions, showcasing his leadership skills.

Torino currently sit in 13th spot in the Serie A table and are on a run of four successive league defeats.

If the move goes through then Olusesi will be keen to make an impact in the first team as soon as possible and will have glamour games against Napoli at the Stadio Armando Maradona and AC Milan at the San Siro to look forward to.