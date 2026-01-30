Jasper Wax/Getty Images

West Ham United have seen an offer for defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis knocked back by Southampton, despite the player being ‘open to the move’, according to journalist Nizaar Kinsella.

The Hammers are looking to strengthen Nuno Espirito Santo’s defensive options before the transfer window closes on Monday evening as they battle against relegation from the Premier League.

They have been holding talks with Chelsea over a deal to sign Axel Disasi and have appeared to be making progress.

Other irons are in the fire however and West Ham have gone in for Southampton’s Harwood-Bellis, testing the water with a bid.

West Ham put in a loan offer for the Southampton man, which was quickly knocked back by Saints, who would like to keep hold of him.

Southampton are of the view that unless the terms are improved then Harwood-Bellis should stay at St Mary’s beyond the closure of the transfer window.

The defender is ‘open to the move’ to the London Stadium should a deal be done, but West Ham would look to have work to do to come up with a proposal to convince Saints.

Club Manchester City Blackburn Rovers Anderlecht Stoke City Burnley Southampton Clubs Taylor Harwood-Bellis has played for

The defender, a Manchester City academy product, was chased by Burnley last summer, but stayed put at Southampton in a sign he is not likely to force an exit.

He spent time on loan at Anderlecht earlier in his career and was dubbed audacious by the Belgian side’s sporting director.

Harwood-Bellis has clocked 24 appearances in the Championship for Southampton so far this season, chipping in with four goals in the process.

Saints have struggled to live up to expectations, sacking Will Still, and are now being led by rookie boss Tonda Eckert.

The German is unlikely to want to lose a key man such as Harwood-Bellis without being able to bring in a replacement, as Southampton still hold hopes of pushing for a playoff spot.

Southampton are due to face Stoke City on Saturday and all eyes will be on whether Harwood-Bellis is involved in the clash with the Potters.