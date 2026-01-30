Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic manager Martin O’Neill has acknowledged the need to have more players at his disposal following the Hoops’ advancement to the Europa League playoffs, admitting that arrivals are edging closer to Parkhead.

On Thursday night, the Bhoys welcomed Utrecht to Celtic Park and saw off the visitors 4-2, booking their place in the knockout phase of the Europa League.

Despite a turbulent December following the appointment and dismissal of Wilfried Nancy, the defending champions have steadied the ship domestically, sitting third in the Scottish Premiership, just two points adrift of rivals Rangers and six behind leaders Hearts.

The winter window has also been an active one for the Hoops, with Tomas Cvancara arriving on loan to sharpen the attack, while Julian Araujo has also joined on loan from Bournemouth until the end of the season.

O’Neill acknowledged the need for reinforcements as the club look to bolster the squad ahead of an added run of fixtures brought about by Europa League qualification, stressing the importance of adding quality rather than numbers.

The Bhoys’ boss struck a cautious tone on Europe, welcoming the prospect of another night at Celtic Park, but conceding it remains to be seen whether his side have the depth to extend their continental campaign.

The 73-year-old also confirmed there has been progress in discussions over Fares Ghedjemis and Damir Redzic, though he stopped short of offering any guarantees, suggesting it may be one rather than both who arrive.

Playoff tie Ludogorets vs Ferencvaros PAOK vs Celta Vigo Panathinaikos vs Plzen Celtic vs Stuttgart Fenerbahce vs N Forest Brann vs Bologna Lille vs Red Star Belgrade Dinamo vs Genk Europa League playoff round

He told BBC Scotland: “We know we need to supplement the squad.

“We need a wee bit of quality to help, particularly with the extra games now.

“To get another European night at Celtic Park, I don’t think it will do us any harm, if we get the players in which I hope we will do.

“It’s nice to be in the draw.

“Whether we’re good enough to continue is another issue.

“I don’t know about a percentage [of how likely they are to sign].

“It could be [one rather than both].

“There’s progress today on certain things.

“I don’t want to be cryptic, but I would hate to say something was certain and it fell away.”

It appears that the Glasgow giants’ pursuit of Ghedjemis hinges on Frosinone securing a replacement for the Bhoys’ target, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

After facing heavy criticism over last summer’s transfer dealings, this window is shaping up far more productively, with Celtic shoring up their squad under O’Neill while maintaining a firm push for silverware both domestically and in Europe.