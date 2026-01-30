Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers are showing interest in Southampton striker Cameron Archer after suffering a blow in their pursuit of Leeds United‘s Joel Piroe.

The Gers have been active in the ongoing window as they have signed Tochi Chukwuani, Tuur Rommens and Andreas Skov Olsen, and are pushing for the league title.

Rangers are currently second in the Scottish Premiership behind Hearts, above their bitter rivals Celtic.

And one former striker stressed that whoever in the top three experience the best January window will win the Scottish Premiership.

The Gers are currently looking to add one more striker as they aim to score freely and want to sign Hansa Rostock forward Ryan Naderi.

The German club, though, are stalling a potential deal for Naderi, which is making them look for alternatives in the final days of the winter window.

Rangers have been looking at Leeds hitman Piroe, who is struggling for game time at Elland Road.

However, according to Dutch journalist Joost Blaauwhof, Piroe is not an option for Rangers any longer.

The striker is not keen on making the move to Ibrox.

Rangers have now set their eyes on the Championship, as Southampton’s Archer has emerged as an option for them, according to journalist Mark McAdam.

Archer has struggled to nail down a regular spot in the Southampton side this season and could well be on the move before the transfer window closes.

The striker has scored twice in the Championship so far this term, against Watford and Birmingham City, respectively.

The ex-England youth international was highly rated when he came through Aston Villa’s academy, and joined Southampton in the summer window of 2024.

Former Gers boss Russell Martin coached him at Saints, and he was a fan of the English striker during his time at St. Mary’s.

The St Mary’s side paid £15m to Villa two years ago for Archer, who has struggled to deliver at Saints since he switched to them.

Whether Tonda Eckert is willing to lose the 24-year-old frontman at a late stage of the window remains to be seen.