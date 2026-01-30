Stu Forster/Getty Images

Angers attacker Sidiki Cherif ‘reminded Crystal Palace‘ that he has decided he wants to sign for Fenerbahce, after the Eagles made another move for him.

The highly rated Cherif is a player Crystal Palace have been chasing during this month’s transfer window, having identified him as a top prospect in French football.

Just 19 years old, Cherif went on a run of scoring in three consecutive Ligue 1 games earlier this season, netting against Monaco, Lorient and Marseille, further raising his profile.

Palace have been facing competition from Fenerbahce and it emerged that the attacker has picked the Turkish giants, who are thrashing out a deal for him.

The Eagles though have not given up and made a ‘fresh attempt’ to sign Cherif on Friday, but were met with the player reminding them he wants Fenerbahce.

Journalist Bobby Manzi wrote on X: “Understand Crystal Palace made a fresh attempt to sign Sidiki Cherif from Angers today.

“However, the player reminded #CPFC that he has decided on Fenerbahce.”

French player Position Maxence Lacroix Defender Jaydee Canvot Defender Jean-Philippe Mateta Striker French players in the Crystal Palace squad

Now the emphasis is on the Turkish side to close out a deal and take Sidiki to the Super Lig.

Crystal Palace will likely keep a close eye on the situation in the event an opportunity to steal in does arise, with Cherif highly regarded at Selhurst Park amongst the recruitment team.

The Premier League side have bolstered their final third options already however, with Evann Guessand arriving at the club on a loan deal from Aston Villa.

Crystal Palace have an option to keep the 24-year-old on a permanent basis at the end of the season should he impress and have paid Aston Villa a loan fee for his services.

The new attempt for Cherif though indicates Crystal Palace are not happy to stop at Guessand and would like to add another attacker before the window closes.

It is nevertheless expected to be all change at Crystal Palace in the summer when Oliver Glasner departs.