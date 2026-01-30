Clive Rose/Getty Images

Greek side Panathinaikos are close to reaching an agreement to sign veteran midfielder Moussa Sissoko from Watford.

The 36-year-old vastly experienced midfielder has featured regularly for the Hornets this season.

Of the 28 Championship games Watford have played this season, Sissoko has featured in 20, but has been left out of the squad in the last two, amidst talk of his departure.

By offloading Sissoko, Watford could open up space in the squad for further additions in the last few days.

They already have a defender in mind and have shortlisted Bournemouth’s Julio Soler as a possible option, but face competition for his services.

Sissoko, on the other hand, could be on his way to Greece with interest emerging from Europa League outfit Panathinaikos.

According to Italian journalist Luca Bendoni, Panathinaikos are closing in on an agreement for the transfer of Sissoko.

Club Years Toulouse 2007-2013 Newcastle United 2013-2016 Tottenham Hotspur 2016-2021 Watford 2021-2022 Nantes 2022-2024 Watford 2024- Moussa Sissoko’s career history

Sissoko still has five months left on his current contract, though and it remains to be seen how Panathinaikos move to take him to Greece.

A former Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur star, Sissoko has been with Watford since the summer of 2024 and has to play just one more game to make it 100 appearances for the Hornets.

Moving to Greece though looks too good for Sissoko to turn down and Panathinaikos remain involved in the Europa League.

Panathinaikos have been drawn to face Czech side Viktoria Plzen over two legs in the Europa League playoff round.

Sissoko will be looking to be involved for the Athens club if he can successfully complete his move.

Having only played in France and England during his career, Greece will represent a new experience for Sissoko.