Carl Recine/Getty Images

West Ham United and Chelsea are discussing a ‘possible option to buy’ in Axel Disasi’s proposed loan move to the London Stadium.

The east London club have been active in the ongoing transfer window, as they are desperate to stay safe in the Premier League.

They have bolstered their attacking options with strikers and wingers, and Adama Traore is the latest addition to the squad.

Now the Irons are keen on adding a centre-back to their ranks, after Igor Julio was sent back to Brighton from his loan spell.

The left-footed Brazilian defender started only one Premier League game at the London Stadium before his loan was cut short.

And in the final days of the winter window, the Hammers are looking to bring in Disasi from Chelsea, as on Thursday, they accelerated for the 27-year-old.

And now, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, the London clubs are in the final stages of negotiations for the central defender.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

The two clubs are holding talks about a possible option to buy being included in the agreement to take Disasi to the London Stadium.

However, it has been suggested that the potential option is ‘not a fundamental condition’ for the out-of-favour Frenchman to make the move.

The Blues star is not in the club’s future plans, but his current deal runs until the summer of 2029 at Stamford Bridge.

Disasi has not played a minute of senior football at the London club and is now closing in on a move to fellow Premier League side West Ham.

The Hammers have let in 45 goals in 23 games and will hope that Disasi’s potential arrival will help them tighten up the backline for the rest of the campaign.

In the second half of the last season, Aston Villa got him on loan, where he impressed, and the Villans wanted to keep him at the club.

The Irons were keen on Disasi last summer, which did not materialise, and now it appears they are about to secure his services this month.