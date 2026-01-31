Michael Steele/Getty Images

Bristol City’s substantial bid has beaten FC Nordsjaelland for Swedish defender Noah Eile, who is heading to Ashton Gate now.

Gerhard Struber’s side are very much in the race to finish in the top six in the Championship this season and want to boost the squad this month.

However, on Friday night, playoff rivals Derby County battered the Robins 5-0 at Ashton Gate in a league clash.

Bristol City have been active in the ongoing transfer window, as they are looking to make the playoffs in back-to-back campaigns.

Star forward Anis Mehmeti joined Ipswich Town, while versatile defender Haydon Roberts moved to League One club Reading.

They brought back George Earthy, who is delighted to be back at the club, from West Ham United, and Sam Morsy joined the club on a free deal, but Bristol City are keen on adding one more defender before time runs out.

According to Danish journalist Farzam Abolhosseini, the Robins have submitted a bid worth €3.5m for New York Red Bulls defender Eile.

Club Years Malmo 2021-2023 Mjallby (loan) 2022-2023 New York Red Bulls 2024- Noah Eile’s career history

Danish outfit FC Nordsjaelland looked poised to secure the Swede, but the Championship club have almost offered more money for the MLS star.

And now, unsurprisingly enough, Eile is now heading towards Ashton Gate as Bristol City are set to get hold of the 23-year-old defender.

The Lund-born defensive talent started his career with Swedish giants Malmo and made his way to the USA to New York Red Bulls in the winter window of 2024.

Eile featured for his country’s youth levels, and two years ago, he was part of Sweden’s Under-21 set-up.

The 23-year-old tall defender has 72 games under his belt for RBNY, and is now set for a new journey in England.

All eyes will be on the Robins to see when they announce Eile’s capture from the MLS club, seeing the competition off from FC Nordsjaelland.