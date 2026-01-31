Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Everton boss David Moyes has confirmed that the decision to send midfield star Harrison Armstrong back on loan to Preston North End will be taken after the fixture against Brighton.

Preston won the race to loan highly rated Toffees talent Armstrong during last summer’s transfer window.

They signed him on a season long loan deal ahead of other Championship sides like Derby County and West Brom; the Baggies were angry at missing out.

His arrival at Deepdale was welcomed by boss Paul Heckingbottom, who dubbed Armstrong a ‘special talent’.

The 19-year old started 13 games in the Championship season, helping Preston maintain a strong playoff challenge.

Armstrong established himself as Preston’s one of best players and was loving life under Heckingbottom in the second-tier.

However, with Everton missing several first-team players due to injury and the Africa Cup Of Nations, Armstrong was recalled by the Merseyside club in January.

Game Competition Ipswich Town (A) Championship Portsmouth (H) Championship Watford (H) Championship Preston’s next three games

The England Under-19 international has started three games since returning to the Hill Dickinson Stadium but a return to Preston is being considered by the Toffees, who have many players coming back into contention.

Boss Moyes confirmed that a decision to send Armstrong back to Deepdale will not be taken before Everton play away at Brighton.

The Scot explained that he has kept regular contact with Preston CEO Peter Ridsdale and boss Heckingbottom regarding Armstrong’s situation.

Moyes further hailed the teenager by stating that he has not looked out of place in the top-flight.

“Well, I will not make a decision until certainly after Brighton, until we have played there”, Moyes said during a press conference (7:55).

“I am in contact, regular contact with Peter Ridsdale and Paul Heckingbottom at Preston.

“So, I am on the phone to them every couple of days about it.

“We will wait and see how things go but he has not looked out of place in the Premier League.

“That would be the biggest compliment I could give Harrison, that is for sure.”

Armstrong’s first half of the season did not only impress his boss but also his team-mate Alfie Devine, who believes the teenager is ‘quite scary’ for his age.

After recalling Armstrong on the first day of the winter window, Moyes insisted that he would prefer to send the 19-year old back on loan to Preston later in the window.

It remains to be seen if Moyes agrees to send Armstrong back, or prefers to keep him on Merseyside.