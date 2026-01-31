Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Everton are facing competition from a rival Premier League club for Chelsea star Tyrique George, as well as from one side abroad, according to journalist Nizaar Kinsella.

The Toffees are currently sitting eighth in the Premier League table with 34 points, only four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

David Moyes’ side are in contention to push for a European spot by the end of the current campaign.

However, the unfortunate injury to Jack Grealish has put a massive dent in that, and they are keen on adding a versatile attacker before time runs out in the winter window.

Everton were keen on Saint-Etienne winger Zuriko Davitashvili earlier this month, but did not make advancements on that front.

Now they are keen on bringing in a winger from the Premier League, as they are keen on signing Chelsea’s bit-part attacker George.

The Hill Dickinson outfit have sent in a loan bid for the English forward, but nothing has been agreed at this point.

Club England U16 England U17 England U18 England U19 England U21 England sides Tyrique George has played for

Everton, though, are facing competition from an unnamed rival club in the Premier League, with a club outside England are keen on him.

The 19-year-old’s preferred position is on the left wing, but he can play down the middle or even from the opposite wing when required.

His versatility is an exciting prospect for his suitors, but there is not much left before time runs out in the ongoing winter window.

The England Under-21 international had serious interest from Roma in the summer transfer window, and it remains to be seen if they are back in the frame for him.

George, though, could look to force a move away from the London club, as he has not played a minute of Premier League football since October, racking up a mere 158 minutes of league football.

Everton’s Dwight McNeil is attracting interest from Nottingham Forest, but the Toffees will not sanction a move until his replacement is found first, and it remains to be seen if George could be that option in the upcoming days.

Letting McNeil go and bringing George in though would not increase Moyes’ squad depth and the Toffees boss will know that if his side are to have a chance of European football then he will need multiple options to call upon.