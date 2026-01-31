George Wood/Getty Images

Lens sporting director Jean-Louis Leca has revealed that with the signing of Arthur Masuaku on loan from Sunderland, his side have rebalanced the squad with a ‘proven’ defender.

After failing to make a telling impact since returning to England, Masauku recently sealed a loan move away from Sunderland.

He grew unhappy with limited game time in November and was even open to a return to his former side Besiktas.

Standard Liege looked at taking Masuaku to Belgium earlier this month and the left-back was keen on the idea.

Eventually, Ligue 1 outfit Lens jumped the line and handed him his medical before signing him on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The capture of the experienced full-back delighted the club hierarchy, one of whom, the sporting director, revealed how Masuaku’s signing fulfilled their objective.

He also dubbed the defender Premier League proven.

Welcoming Masuaku, one of their academy graduates, Leca told his club’s official website: “First of all, I wish Arthur a warm welcome back from the club and everyone who knew him during his time at La Gaillette.

Season Position 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 4th (League One) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

“His signing fulfils our objective of rebalancing the squad with an experienced left-back, capable of being solid defensively while also contributing quality to the attack.

“In recent seasons, he has established himself as a proven Premier League defender.”

Though it takes time for mid-season arrivals to blend with the club, Masuaku will not have any such problem, Leca feels, because of his familiarity with the set-up.

“Arriving mid-season always requires a period of adjustment, but Arthur has the advantage of knowing the club, its identity, and its environment well.

“He is also reunited with Bilal Hamdi on the coaching staff, with whom he shared part of his training.

“He will quickly put his qualities to use for the benefit of the team.”

Lens currently sit on top of the Ligue 1 table, ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, but the champions have a game in hand.

It remains to be seen if Lens might try to keep Masuaku, who signed a two-year deal with Sunderland last summer, on a permanent basis in the summer.