Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has revealed that none of his players have knocked at his door as the end of the transfer window approaches.

There are quite a few players in the current Leeds squad who have found their chances limited in the first half of the season, with a host of summer signings making their mark.

The likes of Sam Byram, Willy Gnonto and Joel Piroe have all struggled to command regular minutes in the Premier League.

One of their squad players, Jack Harrison, has already departed to join Fiorentina on loan, describing his new surroundings as ‘beautiful’.

Last season’s leading goalscorer, Piroe, has also been at the centre of news due to increasing interest in him from clubs both in England and around Europe.

Ipswich are the latest Championship club to have shown keen interest in signing Piroe but a move is off the table right now as he is not prepared to go to Portman Road.

Ahead of Leeds playing host to Arsenal – match preview here – Farke has insisted that none of his players are beating a path to the exit door.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

The manager has no expectation of fielding any queries from any of his players as he insists that all the players train in a fully committed manner.

“No one has knocked on my door [to ask to leave]”, Farke said at a press conference.

“To speak about this, I was open about Jack Harrison that he wanted to leave alone and due to his professional behaviour, we have made this possible and also due to the fact that he had really limited minutes recently.

“Apart from this, no one has knocked on my door and asked us to leave.

“Also I don’t expect this, because all the players train fully committed.

“I like my players. I have spoken about this. We need all of them, and we’re also not tempted to send any player away, not at all.

“We all need them, and for that, I don’t expect business. You never know on this level what happens in the upcoming days.

“But I have no indications that someone has an offer or wants to leave or something like that, so everything is relaxed and fully focused on the next task.”

Leeds are trying to bring in another attacker before the transfer window closes, but have seen Wolves knock back a bid for Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Farke may have to go with the squad he has got though as he tries to make sure Leeds do not get pulled into the bottom three.