Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Fixture: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

David Moyes has picked his Everton lineup vs Brighton for this afternoon’s Premier League clash on the south coast.

Everton are on a solid run of form, going unbeaten for the last three Premier League games, but only one of those encounters has resulted in the full three points.

Moyes has designs on getting Everton up near the European spots, but will be well aware they need to turn draws into wins.

Recent visits to the south coast will give the Toffees boss some encouragement as Everton have won three of their last visits to Brighton, drawing the other.

The Seagulls have also won just one of their last five home games and lost at Everton earlier this season.

Moyes is not able to throw any new signings into the mix and Everton have so far failed to land a new right-back, despite the boss admitting they have been looking.

The Everton boss is also wary about possible departures and the club have blocked loan offers for striker Beto.

Moyes is without Jack Grealish, who could well miss the rest of the season as he needs surgery on his foot.

Apart from Grealish though, the Everton manager has a fully fit squad available to select from.

Jordan Pickford is in goal in the Everton lineup vs Brighton today, while at the back Moyes goes with Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Jarrad Branthwaite.

In the engine room, the Everton manager picks James Garner, Idrissa Gueye and Harrison Armstrong, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall also plays.

Iliman Ndiaye supports Thierno Barry in the final third.

Moyes may well want to try to influence the game throughout the 90 minutes with chances from the bench and options to change his Everton lineup vs Brighton include Merlin Rohl and Beto.

Everton Lineup vs Brighton

Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Branthwaite, Garner, Gueye, Armstrong, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Barry

Substitutes: Travers, Patterson, McNeil, Beto, Dibling, Coleman, Alcaraz, Rohl, Iroegbunam