BK Hacken have knocked back an offer from Bundesliga side 1. FC Koln for Silas Andersen ‘just as they did with Rangers‘ earlier this month.

The Gers have been very active in the ongoing winter transfer window, as they have brought in three new players to back boss Danny Rohl, who called for them to approach it on the front foot before it opened.

Rangers have brought in reinforcements to beef up the frontline and defensive midfielder Tochi Chukwuani has joined to strengthen the engine room.

They were keen on bringing in another midfielder and Danish midfielder Andersen is a player they made enquiries for.

The Scottish giants even made an offer for their top midfield target, but the Swedish outfit rejected the bid for their star man.

Andersen, though, has further transfer interest before the winter window shuts down, as a club from Germany are keen on him.

Bundesliga club 1. FC Koln submitted an offer of around €4m for the Dane, but Hacken have turned that offer down, ‘just as they did with Rangers’, according to Danish outlet Tipsbladet.

Club FC Copenhagen Inter Milan Utrecht BK Hacken Clubs Silas Andersen has been at

Rangers’ offer was roughly around €4m as well, but Hacken want substantially more for the highly rated midfielder.

It has been suggested that the Gothenburg outfit have no intention of accepting offers below €7m for the Denmark Under-21 international.

Andersen spent two years in Inter Milan’s youth academy, and last January, Hacken signed him from Dutch outfit Utrecht on a three-year deal.

The 21-year-old can play as a central midfielder, a defensive midfielder or even a centre-back, which makes his profile a desirable one for his suitors.

It has been suggested that the Bundesliga club could increase their bid for Andersen, but that will not be possible until the summer window, when they will have a revised budget.

The Dane, though, has plenty of transfer interest from other clubs this month, and it remains to be seen if Rangers will look to make another move for the 21-year-old central midfielder before time runs out in the winter window.