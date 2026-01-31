Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Leeds United are keen on Wolfsburg’s Mohamed Amoura, but have ‘very little’ chance of signing him before the transfer window closes unless there is ‘dramatic twist’.

The Jijel-born forward started his career in his native Algeria with ES Setif before Swiss outfit Lugano brought him to Europe.

Belgian outfit Union SG signed Amoura three years ago, where he contributed to 29 goals in only 45 games, and now he is in Germany with Wolfsburg.

The Algerian has impressed at the Bundesliga outfit, scoring 17 goals and providing 14 assists in 52 all-competition games.

Amoura has been linked with a potential move away from the German club, who paid around €18m for the versatile forward.

Leeds have been tracking Amoura for some time and hold a keen interest in taking him to Elland Road.

However, according to French journalist Nabil Djellit, there is ‘very little chance’ of Leeds being able to sign Amoura before the transfer window closes on Monday evening.

Club Career ES Setif 2020-2021 Lugano 2021-2023 Union SG 2023-2025 Wolfsburg (loan) 2024-2025 Wolfsburg 2025- Mohamed Amoura’s career history

It is suggested that unless there is a ‘dramatic twist’ then he will be staying put at Wolfsburg until at least the end of the season.

Wolfsburg currently sit just three points above the relegation playoff spot in the Bundesliga and losing Amoura now is not something they are keen to do.

Leeds have been chasing a striker this month, as they want proper depth in their forward positions and Daniel Farke is playing a system which requires two strikers to start together.

Wolves‘ hitman Jorgen Strand Larsen is a top target for Leeds and they have a substantial bid rejected for the Norwegian.

There is no guarantee that Strand Larsen will be sold this month as Wolves are clear he will not leave unless their asking price is met.

All eyes will be on Leeds to see if they will ramp up their efforts to get their hands on Amoura or Strand Larsen to bring one to Elland Road before Monday evening.