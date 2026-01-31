George Wood/Getty Images

Fixture: Leeds United vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 31st January, 15:00 UK time

Leeds United will hope that beating all odds, they continue with their good run of form and show Arsenal their quality when the Gunners go to visit Elland Road this afternoon.

Despite winning their last Champions League league phase match against minnows Kairat, there must be some nerves inside the Arsenal dressing room for the Leeds encounter. They will head into the match at the back of a disappointing defeat against Manchester United.

The loss definitely wiped off at least some advantage the Gunners had built over second-placed Manchester City and now the margin for error is minimal.

What happens inside Elland Road on Saturday now has the potential to be a key moment in the Premier League title race.

Daniel Farke’s team have proven time and again that they can be menace for the Premier League bigwigs. They caused Manchester City a headache in November and then beat Chelsea and drew against Liverpool and Manchester United to prove that they will not be going down with a fight.

The German manager will be telling his players in training all week that they have proven they can compete with the likes of Arsenal.

A win against the league leaders would be more than a statement. It could have a larger impact on Leeds’ remaining games, catapulting them to safety, and Whites star Ilia Gruev has predicted an ‘intense game’.

What the visitors cannot do is take their hosts lightly. Leeds will not hold back and are expected to play an attacking game of football, without shying away from the challenge.

Leeds will need a big performance from Ethan Ampadu and Farke will expect one, having dubbed his recent displays ‘Rolls Royce’ performances.

There were question marks over whether Farke could handle managing in the Premier League, but the German has quashed the doubts and won over his players, with one calling him a ‘top coach’ earlier this month.

Now Farke has the chance to pit his tactical wits against Mikel Arteta in front of the passionate Leeds crowd.

Predicted Lineups

Leeds United Arsenal Darlow Raya Rodon Timber Bornauw Gabriel Struijk Saliba Bogle Calafiori Gruev Zubimendi Ampadu Rice Stach Odegaard Justin Saka Aaronson Havertz Calvert-Lewin Trossard Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Leeds United: DWLDD

Arsenal: LDDWW

Key Men

Leeds United

Farke is not someone who puts faith on a new set of players every time his team play. He tries to stick with the same team. This year though, he has experimented with different formations, sometimes going with the 3-4-2-1 formation and sometimes with 3-5-2.

He is therefore expected to keep Arteta guessing until the last moment to get an idea about what his team will be up against.

A lot of Leeds’ attacking prowess will depend on Brenden Aaronson. The US international has impacted games in more than one way this season, proof of which is the seven goal contributions he has made.

His contributions to the team have been praise on more than one occasion. Former boss Simon Grayson is one among them, having described Aaronson as a proper manager’s player.

Leeds United could benefit from his work rate down the flanks and impressive link-up play. He can serve as a bridge between the midfield and attack, and can exploit spaces between Arsenal’s defence and midfield.

The main job will be needed from striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. He has rediscovered his lost form and has given the Leeds fans a new name to sing for.

He is not only an aerial presence inside the opposition box, but has the ability to track back and win the ball from midfield.

He could not only prove to be the scorer but also a creator, giving former players such as Michael Bridges more reasons to hail him.

Arsenal

It has all been working coherently for Arsenal. All of their players have impressed and none can be singled out for any particular contribution.

Some of the focus, though, will be on academy graduate Bukayo Saka. Saka offers pace from down the wing and could prove problem for Leeds’ wing-backs, who will have the dual role of assisting in attack and tracking back to help the three men at the back.

Saka has more assists than goals this season, showing how much faith his team-mates have in him. He can work tirelessly for the full 90 minutes and at the end of the night, could end up making the telling contribution.

Part of Arteta’s three-man midfield, Declan Rice, has the potential to become Arsenal’s second impact player.

Rice has been a chief tormentor for clubs on a number of occasions and opposition managers hate to see him on the pitch. He has a knack of popping up at unusual places and can not only help in setting up goals but also prevent them from going in at the other end.

Result Competition Arsenal 5-0 Leeds United Premier League Arsenal 4-1 Leeds United Premier League Leeds United 0-1 Arsenal Premier League Last three meetings

Match Prediction

In their second match back in the Premier League, Leeds United suffered a drubbing at the hands of Arsenal, conceding five goals.

Revenge will definitely be on their mind when they host the Gunners inside a stadium which has been a relatively happy hunting ground for Farke’s team this season.

They also have the opportunity to catch Arsenal at a vulnerable moment. The 3-2 loss against Manchester United last week will certainly have set the cat among the pigeons and it is a chance to strike the iron when it is hot.

But Arsenal have enough skill in their squad to counter the Leeds threat. They have proven their doubters wrong on a number of occasions already and have the chance to do that yet again.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Leeds United 1-2 Arsenal

Where To Watch?

Leeds United vs Arsenal will not be available to watch live in the UK, but can be followed via each club’s respective website.