Franco Arland/Getty Images

Newcastle United have not received any bid for midfielder Joe Willock, despite claims to the contrary, according to journalist Lee Ryder.

The London-born midfield talent broke through Arsenal’s youth system, spending seven years at the north London club.

He was highly rated during his time at the Gunners and his 78 senior appearances for the club showed his talents early doors.

Newcastle loaned Willock in the second half of the 2020/21 season, where he exploded with eight Premier League goals in only 14 games.

And following that impressive loan spell, the Magpies paid a hefty £25m to the Gunners for the midfield star, with Willock admitting Allan Saint-Maximin played a big role in his permanent move.

Willock signed a six-year deal at the Tyneside club back in the summer window of 2021, but he has not been able to establish himself as a regular starter, mainly due to his injury issues.

The English midfielder suffered an Achilles injury back in 2023, which was deemed as a massive blow by Eddie Howe.

Club Years Arsenal 2017-2021 Newcastle United (loan) 2021 Newcastle United 2021- Joe Willock’s career history

However, last term, it was suggested that Newcastle could consider parting ways with Willock.

And in the final few days of the winter window, it has been claimed that Fulham have seen a substantial bid rejected by the Magpies for Willock.

But now it has been suggested that there is no truth in those claims and the Magpies have received no bids in the first place for the 26-year-old.

However, it does not mean that there will be no incoming bids for the midfielder before Monday evening, when the winter window runs out.

Newcastle, though, have some key midfield absentees, as Joelinton is out for a few weeks, and captain Bruno Guimaraes has been absent.

Willock also scored an important goal against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, and does not appear to be a player that Howe would want to lose.

His contract runs until the end of the upcoming season and it remains to be seen if he will remain at the club beyond that.