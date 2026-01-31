George Wood/Getty Images

Fixture: Leeds United vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Daniel Farke has selected his Leeds United lineup vs Arsenal for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with the Gunners at Elland Road – match preview here.

The Whites remain comfortably outside the relegation spots in the Premier League, but with both West Ham and Nottingham Forest showing they are capable of winning games, can take nothing for granted.

They also play host to an Arsenal outfit who are without a win in their last three Premier League games, which has seen their lead at the top of the table cut to just four points.

Leeds have shown they can compete with the top teams this season and team spirit looks to be high, with Karl Darlow praised for the impact he has had in guiding the Whites backline.

There is also a sense that Leeds have moved to the next level as a team and a Whites legend claimed recently he sees more balance in the side.

Arsenal are a massive test though and Leeds were thumped 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium by the Gunners earlier this season.

Leeds are without centre-back Jaka Bijol and striker Lukas Nmecha, but are able to welcome back Daniel James.

The Whites can move nine points clear of West Ham if they can win today, though the Hammers would have a chance to claw that back this evening.

Farke picks Karl Darlow in goal in his Leeds United lineup vs Arsenal today, while for his back three he selects Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and James Justin.

As wing-backs for Leeds today are Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson.

Farke will want to see his Leeds side dominate in midfield and he goes with Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev and Anton Stach, while Brenden Aaronson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin lead the attacking threat.

There are options off the bench for Farke to shake up his Leeds United lineup vs Arsenal today and they include Joel Piroe and Noah Okafor.

Leeds United Lineup vs Arsenal

Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Justin, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Gruev, Stach, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Perri, Byram, Bornauw, Longstaff, Tanaka, Buonanotte, Okafor, Gnonto, Piroe