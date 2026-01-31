Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Norwich City are closing in on signing Randers striker Mohamed Toure as he ‘has been authorised travel’ to the UK and is on his way.

The Championship side are keen to make attacking additions before the transfer window closes and have zeroed in on the Australian.

Talks have been held with Danish side Randers, as Norwich look to get the capture of Toure over the line before the window closes.

They have now made real progress, so much that Toure is now heading to England.

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Toure ‘has been authorised to travel’ and is currently on his way.

Norwich are trying to put the finishing touches to their agreement with Randers and the Danish side have not yet said that Toure can undergo a medical with the Canaries.

He will though be in place in England to undergo the checks when he gets the green light from Randers.

Club Adelaide United Reims Paris FC Randers Clubs Mohamed Toure has played for

Toure, 21, has scored four goals in 17 outings in the Danish Superliga for Randers so far this season, as well as chipping in with four assists.

He is established as an Australia international and should have little difficulty getting a work permit to play for Norwich.

Philippe Clement has hugely improved Norwich’s form since taking over, but has had to deal with Josh Sargent trying to force an exit from Carrow Road.

Norwich have been clear that they will not sell Sargent during the transfer window, despite the American wanting to join Toronto FC.

He has been told the MLS is not a step up, but is keen to go for family reasons.

Landing Toure will give Clement another attacking weapon as he looks to drive Norwich up the Championship table over the coming months, regardless of whether or not Sargent stays.