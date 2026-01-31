Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds United on-loan talent Harry Gray has been hailed by Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw, who believes that the teenager will become a ‘top, top player’, stressing the Millers fans also know it now.

The 17-year-old forward came through Leeds’ academy and he is rated very highly at the Yorkshire club.

Last season, Daniel Farke brought him on in a 6-0 Championship win against Stoke City, and it has been his only senior appearance for the Whites so far.

Gray was in and around the first team last term, which he stressed helped him develop physically and mentally as an individual.

Farke rates him very highly, as he wants to build the club’s future around Gray, who was sent on his first-ever loan spell away from the club this month.

League One club Rotherham United have got their hands on Gray for the rest of the campaign and he has started all four league games so far, scoring in back-to-back games for the Millers.

On Saturday, he scored against Exeter City in a 4-0 win, and Rotherham boss stressed that there is no surprise in the level of talent that Gray possesses.

Game Competition Cardiff City (H) League One Burton Albion (A) League One Doncaster Rovers (H) League One Rotherham United’s next three games

Hamshaw has no doubts that the 17-year-old is poised to be a top future star, who he believes has shown the Millers fans what he can do with his ability to score and affect the game.

“Top player, top lad, good family, I think I have said everything I need to say about Harry”, the Millers boss told his club’s in-house media (3:16) about the Leeds loanee.

“I know a few eyebrows were raised when, obviously, Leeds sent him to us.

“But, I think that is the relationship I have got with the lad and obviously with the family.

“He came to the forefront, and the fact that now he is playing week in week out, scoring goals [shows his quality].

“I have said it all along – he is going to be a top, top player, as the Leeds fans know, as I know, and even probably our fans know now.

“There were a few eyebrows raised about his age, etc., but I have always said, if you’re good enough, you’re old enough.”

His elder brother, 19-year-old Archie Gray is also more or less a regular at Tottenham Hotspur, which has seen Harry getting a lot of attention since he broke through the Whites’ academy.

Farke, though, is not in a hurry to shoehorn him into the first team, as he has given the fans the message to ‘relax’ a bit regarding the 17-year-old.

The Yorkshire club will be keeping their keen eyes on the teenager, who has made a great start to life in League One.