Charlton Athletic attacker Tanto Olaofe was chased by a host of League One clubs before he decided to return to his former side Stockport County on loan.

The London-born striker started his career at Millwall and impressed during three different loan spells at Sutton United.

Millwall sold him to Stockport County in the winter of 2023 and he became one of their key players during his two-and-a-half-year spell at the club.

Olaofe scored 36 times in 121 games for the Hatters, and in the summer window, Charlton snapped him up on a deal worth £1.5m following their promotion to the Championship.

One ex-EFL star talked up the striker’s arrival at the Valley, claiming that Stockport would badly miss Olaofe’s qualities.

The striker, though, has struggled to live up to expectations, as he scored only one Championship goal in 22 appearances.

Following his struggles at the Valley, Charlton became open to loaning him out and Stockport were keen on their ex-hitman.

Club Millwall Sutton United St Johnstone Stockport County Charlton Athletic Clubs Tanto Olaofe has played for

Now the 26-year-old forward has joined his former side on a loan until the end of the current campaign.

However, Olaofe had no lack of suitors for his signature this month and could have joined a host oif League One sides.

Journalist Richard Cawley wrote on X: “Pretty much every team in League One enquired about Olaofe but his first choice was always going to be a return to Stockport.”

He was a lethal goalscorer in League One and scored 12 times last term in 51 games for the Hatters.

Charlton are currently 19th in the league table and Lyndon Dykes’ arrival has made them send Olaofe out on loan to his familiar surroundings.

The Addicks will hope to see the striker get his mojo back when he is due to return to the Valley next summer.

One former Championship forward name-checked the London-born forward, saying that one day he could well play in the Premier League, and only time will tell whether Olaofe can match those lofty expectations.