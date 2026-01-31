Clive Mason/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur ‘were never a topic’ for Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry in recent days and he is expected to sign a new contract at the Allianz Arena.

The Germany forward came through Arsenal’s youth system and spent five years at the London club, playing 18 senior games for them.

The Gunners sent him on loan to West Brom, where he struggled to make any impact under Tony Pulis, despite being advised to fight for game time at the Baggies by Arsene Wenger.

German giants Bayern Munich snapped him up nine years ago for €8m from Arsenal and he has been a top performer for them.

However, when the versatile forward left the north London giants, he admitted that departing Arsenal was a tough one for him.

Gnabry has scored 100 times and assisted 69 times in 310 games for the Bavarians, and has been constantly linked with a move back to England over the years.

In the summer window of 2024, Newcastle United were keen on the attacker, but he was not interested in making a move to Tyneside.

And in the dying embers of the winter window, Gnabry is back on the radar of the Premier League in the shape of Tottenham Hotspur, who sounded him out.

Club Arsenal West Brom Werder Bremen Bayern Munich Hoffenheim Clubs Serge Gnabry has played for

However, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, the 30-year-old forward moving to Tottenham has not been a topic for him this month.

The German’s ‘clear plan’ is to sign a new deal with the Bavarians until the summer of 2028, as his current deal runs out at the end of the current campaign.

The north Londoners have lost Richarlison due to an injury and have sold Brennan Johnson to Crystal Palace, which has brought a clear demand for a new forward.

Dominic Solanke is, though, now back fit, and Spurs could be ending the current window without a new signing.

Gnabry is a left winger, but he is comfortable playing anywhere across the frontline, and his profile attracted may well have been a tempting one for Tottenham.

The 30-year-old, though, is planning to make sure he stays at Bayern Munich.

Whether Spurs will make a move for a new forward before Monday evening to bolster their attacking line remains to be seen.