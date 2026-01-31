Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic have ‘very concrete’ interest in Freiburg’s versatile attacker Junior Adamu and are ‘exploring’ a loan swoop, though face competition.

The defending Scottish Premiership champions are currently sitting third in the league and are at serious risk of losing their crown to Hearts.

Rangers are also in the mix for the title and the onus is on all three sides to finish the January transfer window stronger than when they went in.

Celtic have brought in two players, as Julian Araujo and Tomas Cvancara have been loaned in, to bolster the squad for the rest of the campaign.

The Borussia Monchengladbach forward’s stay can be ensured beyond the end of the season if Celtic agree to pay €8m when the season ends.

The Bhoys are currently active in the transfer market, as they want to bring in one more goalscorer before time runs out in the ongoing window.

Celtic have been keen on Bodo/Glimt’s in-demand hitman, Kasper Hogh, who has been widely linked with a move to the Championship, but Ipswich Town’s interest was rubbished.

Club Liefering Red Bull Salzburg St Gallen Freiburg Clubs Junior Adamu has played for

Norwich City were also keen, but they are now set to bring in a different striker in Mohamed Toure; Hogh’s recent performances, though, have earned him a lot of attention, and Celtic have a new target on their radar.

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Bhoys are seriously keen on Austrian hitman Adamu.

Celtic are pushing to complete a loan deal for the 24-year-old, who is wanted by a total of three sides.

And Adamu’s situation has been deemed as ‘one to watch’ until the ongoing window’s deadline day.

The striker has been at Freiburg since 2023, and has scored only seven goals in 67 games, mostly as an off-the-bench player for the Bundesliga club.

Whether Celtic will come out on top in Adamu’s chase to bring him to Celtic Park before Monday evening remains to be seen.

Slovak outfit DAC Dunajska Streda’s Damir Redzic is also high on their radar, and all eyes will be on the Bhoys to see if they will be able to get him over the line.