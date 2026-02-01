Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Galatasaray have ‘reactivated’ their interest in West Ham United’s Soungoutou Magassa, who they want to loan in with an option to buy.

The London club had an underwhelming summer transfer window, where they made signings under their former boss Graham Potter.

Potter soon paid the price for failing to get a tune out of the new boys and West Ham sacked him amid worries over a relegation battle.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have made some key decisions this winter, as they have brought in multiple attackers to help them score more freely in the remainder of the campaign.

They have lost the likes of Lucas Paqueta, Andy Irving and Luis Guilherme already, and could lose more by Monday.

Summer signing Magassa, who joined the club from Monaco, is now being targeted by Champions League outfit Galatasaray before the Turkish window shuts down.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Cimbom now have ‘very real’ interest in signing Magassa and favour a specific deal formula.

Game Competition Istanbulspor (H) Turkish Cup Rizespor (A) Super Lig Eyupspor (H) Super Lig Galatasaray’s next three games

Galatasaray have hit choppy waters in their negotiations to sign Hicham Boudaoui from Nice and the West Ham midfielder is now their alternative.

The London club paid close to €20m to Ligue 1 club Monaco for the defensive midfielder in the summer window, tying him on a massive six-year deal.

The Hammers faced stern competition from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer window, but were able to see that competition off for the Frenchman.

Even though the 22-year-old has featured in 14 Premier League matches, he has started only nine, clocking just over 700 minutes.

Magassa, though, has not played a single league minute in West Ham’s last four games, and could fancy a move away from London in search of regular game time.

Galatasaray favour signing him on loan, with an option to buy if he impresses.

It remains to be seen if the Hammers will be open to Galatasaray’s idea of loaning in the midfielder, with an option to buy, should they act quickly on their interest.

If Magassa did make the move then he would find himself in the Champions League, where Galatasaray are due to meet Juventus in the playoff round.