Carl Recine/Getty Images

Championship side Leicester City are hoping to snap up Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles on transfer deadline day, with the permission now given for a medical, according to journalist Mark McAdam.

The Foxes have recently parted ways with boss Marti Cifuentes and are struggling to live up to pre-season promotion expectations.

They are keen to do business before the transfer window slams shut and adding a defender is on the agenda at the King Power.

Out-of-favour Newcastle defender Lascelles is the man that Leicester want and they are hoping to snap him up on deadline day.

Leicester are not alone in wanting Lascelles as other Championship sides are keen, but they are front-runners in the chase at present.

Lascelles is down the defensive pecking order at St James’ Park and has remained at the club despite limited game time in recent seasons.

Besiktas put in a big push to take Lascelles to Turkey in 2024, however found the package to sign the centre-back to be too expensive.

Now Leicester could get him and Newcastle have given permission for him to undergo a medical and discuss personal terms with the Foxes.

Competition Appearances Premier League 177 Championship 100 FA Cup 19 EFL Cup 17 Jamal Lascelles top competitions by appearances

The 32-year-old is out of contract at St James’ Park in the summer and has only been a fringe option for Eddie Howe this term.

Lascelles has had just 19 minutes of Premier League football for the Magpies this term, featuring against Bournemouth and Arsenal in September.

He has missed a chunk of the campaign through injury and could now have played his final game for Newcastle, if a transfer deadline day move is in the offing.

The defender was last involved in a matchday squad against Brentford in November.

Lascelles would depart St James’ Park having clocked over 250 appearances in a Newcastle shirt since he joined the club.

Leicester sit just 16th in the Championship standings and will be looking to stop the rot and avoid being pulled down into the relegation scrap.

It remains to be seen if they get their hands on Lascelles on Monday.