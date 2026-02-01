Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Celtic now have a ‘complete verbal agreement’ with attacker Junior Adamu, who ‘is already on his way’ to undergo a medical ahead of the move, but a hijack risk remains.

The Bhoys have been moving to back Martin O’Neill before the transfer window closes as they shape up for a Scottish Premiership title race which could even go to the last game.

Attack is an area O’Neill has been desperate to bolster and Tomas Cvancara has already arrived on a loan deal from Borussia Monchengladbach.

Celtic have an option to keep Cvancara on a permanent basis following the loan for a fee of €8m.

They are continuing to shop in the Bundesliga and are rapidly closing in on Freiburg attacker Adamu.

Now, according to German journalist Dennis Bayer, there is a ‘complete verbal agreement’ between Adamu and Celtic over the move, in a big step forward for the Scottish giants.

The switch is one that Adamu is happy to make and he will not be in the Freiburg squad for today’s game against Stuttgart.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Champions) 2023–24 1st (Champions) 2022–23 1st (Champions) 2021–22 1st (Champions) 2020–21 2nd (Runners‑up) Celtic’s last five league finishes

Adamu ‘is already on his way’ to undergo a medical with Celtic in advance of the move, but the switch is not over the line for the Bhoys yet.

It is suggested that ‘various clubs are still trying to hijack’ Celtic’s move for the attacker.

Which clubs are rivalling Celtic for the Austrian is unclear, but O’Neill will be hoping the Bhoys can get the move over the line as quickly as possible.

If Celtic can stay the course and sign Adamu, then he would arrive at Celtic Park on a loan deal.

Adamu, 24, is an Austria international, but has struggled to make a big impact at Freiburg this season and the German side are prepared to let him move on.

He is a versatile attacker and would add another potent weapon in the final third for O’Neill to use over the coming months.

Adamu came through the youth ranks at Red Bull Salzburg and left for Freiburg in the summer of 2023.