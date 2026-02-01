Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Everton have negotiated a deal that ‘is financially advantageous’ if they trigger an option to buy Tyrique George at the end of his loan from Chelsea.

David Moyes is keen to make at least one addition before the transfer window closes on Monday, but it will not be in the right-back area, despite the Toffees looking intensively for another right-back.

The potentially season ending injury suffered by Jack Grealish opened the door for more in attack and Everton have responded by striking a deal with Chelsea for George.

They had faced competition from another, unnamed, Premier League side, but George is expected to complete a move to the Hill Dickinson on Monday.

The deal will contain an option to buy in the event that the winger impresses on Merseyside and it would be financially advantageous for the Toffees to trigger it.

Everton insider The Bobble wrote on X: “Everton’s deal for Tyrique George is expected to be completed tomorrow.

“Everton’s transfer committee have negotiated a deal that is financially advantageous for the Toffees should they take up the option-to-buy after the loan ends.”

Season Position (Premier League) 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th 2020–21 10th Everton’s last five league finishes

George, an England Under-21 international, is a product of Chelsea’s youth system and will be keen to make an impact at senior level with Everton.

Given the option to buy, George will also be playing to convince Everton to trigger the clause and sign him on a permanent basis.

Moyes is keen to push Everton into contention for a European spot this season, but too often the Toffees have been undone by a blunt attack, which Richard Keys flagged recently as a recurring problem.

A move for Fenerbahce striker Youssef En-Nesyri came to nothing, despite a swap with Beto being floated, and Everton look likely to end the window without signing a natural goalscorer.

Now Everton will be looking for George to come through his medical checks without an issue and put pen to paper to his loan contract on Monday.

He could make his debut back in the capital, against Fulham, next weekend.